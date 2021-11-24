Wet Autumn Leaves, Glencoe Village, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This was taken on a very rainy day when I arrived in Glencoe, Scotland with a group of photographers. We photographed a river but it seemed to be not very interesting compositionally, so I started to roam around a little village which was nearby. I photographed the stone houses and local church, then started to look down at the dark pavement with wet leaves strewn everywhere...they were so eye catching to me. The colors were amazing against the bluish background, and with a polarizer to remove glare on the leaves, the color and shapes looked really appealing. Sometimes the simplest objects can have great beauty.

