Villa Lagarina, Trento, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

As Autumn progresses, and as a landscape photographer I always start to panic once the middle of October arrives. Here at higher altitudes I find that the autumn period comes and goes so quickly and there is always plenty to photograph not only locally but in the Dolomite and lower mountain ranges that I’m so fortunate to live close to.

In the municipality of Villa Lagarina, Lake Cei is an enchanting place in the autonomous province of Trento in northern Italy. The basin in which it is located is dominated to the north-west by the chain of the Stivo, Cornetto and Bondone mountains, part of the lesser western Dolomites.

I have been to this lovely small biotope lake a few times before, and this time I thought I was too late. Much to my delight the colours were still fantastic and this area does not disappoint at all.

With a short detour from the two biotope lakes, sits the charming Church of Probizer or Kirchlein Probizer in German. It is a small alpine church in the Valle di Cei, dedicated to the Assumption and built during the occupation by Austria in the Trentino/AltoAdige area.

I found photographing this small church a little bit of a challenge as there are a few holiday cottages scattered around which are all private, and access to the church is through a public footpath. There was no one around when I got there so putting down my tripod and camera bag I scouted around for a good “clean” shot. What struck me after a while was how the clean traditional stripes of the church seemed to give a certain order to the chaotic atmosphere of the mixed forest that surrounded it. I also loved the way the colours of the stripes on the building complemented the orange tones of the various trees. The colour of the roof mimicked the colours of the tree trunks, and I felt that there was a pleasant harmony in the scene.

I’m very happy with this shot with its overall golden tones and am especially pleased with the smooth meadow with a carpet of red leaves that leads ones eye towards the chapel and forest in the background.

For this shot I used a tripod and a polarising filter to saturate the golden colours present in the scene.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now