Vibrant Fall Colors, Merced River, Yosemite National Park, USA

Work has kept me chained to a desk lately but I managed to sneak away for a quick trip to Yosemite Valley. I was rewarded with a wonderful day spent exploring the banks of the Merced River, surrounded by vibrant fall color.

This shot was challenging. I wanted to capture the look of moving water by using a shutter speed that would allow for some motion blur but I also wanted the leaves to be sharp in focus and there was a slight breeze in the air causing the leaves to sway gently. Finding the right shutter speed was tricky. I was mostly successful. If you pixel peep you will find a couple of leaves that are softer than I was hoping for but I don't think it interferes with the overall impression. I like to think that a bit of imperfection adds to the aesthetic.

