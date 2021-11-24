Shushan West Expand Park, Hefei, Anhui, China

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

If seasons have their exclusive colors, then which color is exclusive to autumn? For me, it must be yellow. Talking about autumn yellow leaves in nature, then Ginkgo should be the king of them.

Several day ago, in order to capture some autumn scenes I visit a ginkgo park in my city, fortunately those trees were all in the same color - yellow. That was a stunning moment when I stepped into the woods, the sunlight lightening those ginkgo leaves and made them shinning in the winds, combined with fallen leaves on the ground they formed a golden world.

To enhance the golden mood, I used ICM to blur the boundary between golden leaves and brown branches, and it added more interesting to the scene to make people imagining.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now