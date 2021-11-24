Fingle Bridge, Dartmoor, Devon, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was looking forward to this shoot at Fingle Bridge, Drewsteignton. It’s a really nice place to visit with a riverside woodland pub by the bridge.

It was a short walk around the winding river from the bridge to view most amazing autumn river scene. The colours along the river Teign were the best I've seen for years. It looked like we had arrived at the right time of the day with the sun high enough to allow sunlight to this part of the river Teign.

My friend and I laughed when we thought we had inadvertently joined a "Photographers Convention" because we actually had to queue up to get down to the bank for the classic composition. I set the tripod precariously close to the water with the camera down very low. I had seen this view before but wanted to put another flavour on it to show off the Autumn tones. I moved back slightly to get the foreground fern in the frame. I do love my 16-35mm lens.

I had often wondered what the scene would look like from the middle of the river by wading in. I wasn't going to move until the sun lit up the trees. Although I was happy with the composition I was undecided what shutter speed to use. I noticed the leaves were flowing quite quickly down the river but randomly with some dense patches. I tried a 0.9 Lee full neutral density filter to get approximately a second exposure. The 105mm circular polariser was also fitted to enhance the amber, red, yellow and brown tones. I finally chose a 1.3 second exposure which created some nice lines of leaves to give a sense of movement.

