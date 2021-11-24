Autumn Colour, Hodge Close Quarry, Cumbria, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

An afternoon's photography started at Tarn Hows photographing the waterfalls on the tarn outflow. I then drove on to Hodge Close Quarry to capture the superb Autumn colours in the tress especially the beach trees. On reaching the Quarry sunset was rapidly approaching it was getting misty and the rain was starting to fall, but a walk into the woodland made it all worthwhile as all these elements combined to help bring out the colours. This particular location had a lovely curve with the bank of dying fern and the stream accentuating the beach trees on the right of the picture. I used the letterbox format to help emphasise the curve of the bank and stream. Visiting the Quarry woodland in Autumn is highly recommended to with the excellent colours in the trees.

