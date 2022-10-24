Lake Near Tromso, Norway

I was on holiday in the region of Tromso at the end of September. The weather was great and the regon was at the end of fall, because the region is above of the arctic circle. This is why the sun is very low and creates a wonderfully warm light.

I was on the way by car and saw this wonderful lake which looked like a mirror. I searched the shore for a suitable photo spot. The veil clouds make the picture look more alive. I could hardly get enough of the area, the atmosphere was so beautiful. Not much later, some wind came up and the lake was no longer reflecting. I was in the right place at the right time to capture this beautiful nature.

