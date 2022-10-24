La Hoegne, Liege, Belgium

Every year I try to make the most of the autumn season photographically, but each time so many places to choose between. This time I chose the south of my own country, Belgium. The High Fens region is one of the most beautiful in my small country, in every season. The most famous river in this region is the Hoëgne, many small waterfalls surrounded by many beautiful overhanging trees. Because the best period of fall there can only last a few weeks or sometimes shorter, planning is extremely important. And then....the water level should be high enough but not too high, the leaves should be discolored but not all fallen yet.....it should all come together.

The trick is to choose the right place so that the whole comes together nicely. Sometimes the chaos of the trees and shrubs is too big or the water mass is too overwhelming or too small. Once the right location has been found, it is very important for me that the photo is calm, but the power of the water is still visible stays. The choice of a short slow shutter speed (between 1/4 sec and 1 sec) brings this out to me. A shutter speed that is too long gives a complete washout of the water and a shutter speed that is too fast makes the whole thing too busy. Sometimes with too much wind I have to use a blending technique of a fast and short long shutter speed.

In this case, I was able to capture everything in one shot of 0.3 sec. The colors were perfect and the foliage showed no sky. Very satisfied with the result.

