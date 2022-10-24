Greenwood Furnace State Park, Pennsylvania, USA

Greenwood Furnace State Park is a beautiful park near where I live in central Pennsylvania. During the nineteenth century this park was the site of an iron furnace. Much of the forest around the furnace was cut down to provide fuel for the furnace. During the twentieth century the forest grew again, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania acquired the land immediately around the furnace to establish a state park.

In the 1930s the state built a dam in the park, creating a small lake for recreation. I have gone repeatedly to the park to photograph the lake and also the Milky Way reflected in the water. My favorite time of year there is autumn, when colorful leaves are reflected. On this particular morning, I caught wisps of fog wafting over the lake’s surface in front of the dam.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now