Cascade Springs, Utah, USA

North Central Utah is one of my favorite places to capture the season of Autumn. Every time I visit, I try to venture up to onto the Alpine Loop on the backside of Mt. Timpanogos from Provo, Utah. I live in Colorado, and while the fall colors of the aspens offer a magnificent spectacle of gold, Utah seems to offer more variety of fall colors, especially reds mixed in with the yellows.

The morning light offers the best viewing and so I ventured early at 6 AM to catch the blue and golden hour of the rising sun. The area is popular since the drive is only 45 minutes away from the metropolitan area. This time, I took a turn off Aspen Loop Rd to venture out onto Cascade Springs Dr to take advantage of more ranges of trees turning colors. I enjoy this time of year and well worth getting up early to witness the splendor.

