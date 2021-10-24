Santo Domingo Lake, Cotopaxi National Park, Ecuador

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Laguna Santo Domingo is a beautiful pond of clear pure water located at 4015m asl (13,172 ft) in the south-east part of the Cotopaxi National Park. It is a perfect location to shoot the imposing Cotopaxi Volcano and its reflection on a calm day. The Lagoon is roughly a one hour drive on bad trails from the north entrance of the park and about one and a half hours from the south entrance. Better to have a 4wd vehicle, but the peace, the beauty and the view that you get of the volcano are well worth it.

The Cotopaxi National Park in Ecuador with an area of 33 393 ha, surrounds Cotopaxi Volcano, one of the highest active volcano in the world, reaching a height of 5,897 m (19,347 ft). Altitude of the plains surounding the volcano are between 3700 and 4100m. Abundance of animal life can be seen here such as pumas, marsupial mice, Andean wolves, bears, rabbits and many birds.

Historically its activity started in 1534 when the Spanish conquistadors began to venture into the territories that are now Ecuador. After this episode, Cotopaxi has erupted several times, destroying its environment. The biggest and most devastating eruption occurred in 1877. The lahars produced by melting glaciers went down fast with enough force to devastate cities and valleys and to continue to the Pacific Ocean, situated at 250 km.

This is a very nice area for walking and a good place for birdwatching. It is possible to see several species peculiar to the páramo. On the plains watch for herds of wild horses, llamas and the rare andean deer.

