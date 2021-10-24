Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, Lake County, Illinois, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I live just under a mile from Lake Michigan and often use the lakeshore as my photographic studio. In the Chicago area we often have either clear blue skies or grey overcast skies. Very rarely do we have skies with great clouds. I'm always keeping an eye out for awesome clouds as I think the addition of clouds in a landscape image really take the image to another level.

On a warm June Summer afternoon , I noticed these fantastic clouds in the sky and realized that I could make some great lakeshore images with these clouds. I drove 10 minutes North to the Lake County Fort Sheridan forest preserve and quickly made my way down to the shore line. I like to use a neutral density filter to "suspend" time in my water images. It was a very bright light at 2 PM in the afternoon, but I was still able to get some good "time suspended" images. The lake was relatively calm with very few crashing waves. I like this particular image, because I was able to capture a small wave rolling over on itself which gives this image a line mist right in front of the shore line. With some luck and imagination you can create images close to home. I like to the think of the opportunities as a seasonal "decisive moment".

