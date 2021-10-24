Colliford Lake, Cornwall, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This was my first attempt of photographing the lake so I was unsure what to expect. I heard the water level can change drastically with the seasons and amount of rainfall. The lake is situated in Cornwall so not too far to travel from my home. On arrival I could see the dead trees I wanted to photograph from the car.

By the lakeside the submerged spider-legged trees looked quite mysterious resembling some sort of witching ceremony.

It was extremely boggy so restricted how close I could get. The Canon 16-35mm f/4 L lens suited the subject but composition wasn’t easy. Firstly, the trees were irregular and close together, looking almost entwined, so even a slight sideways tripod position made such a difference with the gapping of the branches. I wanted reflections of the branches so the height of the camera was important.

Although it was slightly windy with ripples on the water I was confident that a long exposure would smooth out the water showing wonderful reflections. My test shot looked great on the histogram but I wasn’t too pleased with the sky. I wanted more drama! Watching the direction and speed of the clouds as they passed over, I waiting for a stormy dark sky to pass by. The tripod legs were firmly pushed deep into the mud as I stood in my wellies. The 30 seconds exposure at iso 100 and f/11 gave the effect of blurring and blending the clouds.

The scene almost looks hauntingly beautiful.

