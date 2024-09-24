Northern California Coast, USA

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

Road-tripping the Pacific Coast involves endless days filled with endless views. The ocean horizon seems to go on forever. When the light is just right, the bright blues of the ocean pop. The waves foam on the carved shorelines, which curve in and out in spectacular formations. Perfect arches of hard stone. Rugged cliffs. Somehow, all of these are formed by the beautiful, seemingly soft ocean.

This trip proved the coastline to be even more beautiful than I could have imagined. Each roadside turnout holds more and more stunning views. This was one of my many highlights. Trails atop the cliffs allowed for viewing the beautiful scene from so many angles. I love how this image captures the vibrance of the ocean and the lush land of the shores.

I got some shots of these rock formations closer up. Still, I like how the wider angle allows the viewer to see all the different formations together - tall towering stacks, carefully crafted arches, larger mountains of rock, and shorter slabs that the water crashes into. This image shows the bigger beauty, all the character of the coast. I could not have dreamed of getting a photograph like this one.