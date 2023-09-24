Everglades Milky Way, Florida, USA

As I was lying on a medical table waiting for a procedure, the nurse and I talked about taking photographs. My comment that it was difficult in Florida to take astrophotography shoots because of the need to avoid alligators (particularly in the spring mating season) got an interesting response. The nurse offered to host me one night to take photos at her family camp far into the Everglades, where I would not have to worry about alligators.

My husband and I went to her camp and enjoyed her company and the bunks on which we slept until it was time to take photos. The nurse joined us outside for the amazing view of the Milky Way and the incredible starry sky that evening. I knew where I wanted to take images of the Milky Way passing over the palm trees by using PhotoPills earlier in the evening. And we didn't see any alligators!

