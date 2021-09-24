Outer Banks, Avon, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Dramatic clouds and water are always one of my favorite subjects to photograph and this morning was no exception. This image was taken near Avon, North Carolina which is located in the Outer Banks along the east coast of the United States. It was winter, so the beaches were deserted and the dunes were windswept giving it a different mood and setting.

I awoke before sunrise and drove to this location. The sky was dramatic and I was busy photographing the Avon Fishing Pier when I noticed the unusual glowing light. I turned around and looked behind me and saw the warm colors of the rising sun starting to illuminate the clouds. I quickly reoriented my tripod and starting taking some images of the beach looking to the north.

I wanted to include the ocean and surf in the composition so I moved closer to the water while keeping an awareness of the incoming waves. It was January and the water was cold, so I did my best to avoid getting wet. Several times, I had to grab my tripod and scramble from the breaking waves and rushing water, but it was worth it.

This experience reminded me of the importance of looking behind you to make sure you are not missing a great shot. I had been so busy taking photos of the pier and rising sun that I almost missed these dramatic clouds over the beach and dunes.

I left the Outer Banks knowing that winter can be a great time for photography.

