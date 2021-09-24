North Lake Tahoe, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

North Lake Tahoe in early winter. Beautiful and dangerous snow storms frequent the lake and Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The evening this photo was taken after a rain storm had come through leaving puddles in the sand to reflect the coming snow storm, conditions were, as is usual before a storm, very windy and very cold.

The wind shaped the clouds into a frenzy and I could see the snow falling across the lake. The snow would soon blanket the North Shore of the lake.

In order to capture this scene, I took several photos, braced myself against the wind and got one to turn out.

