Shiprock Star Trails, New Mexico, USA

Even though I arrived at the Shiprock formation right outside Shiprock, New Mexico, early in the day, my photographic intentions were for the coming night. At the base of this extinct volcano that the Navajos regard as an ancient spiritual monument, I scouted and planned for the Earth's turn away from the Sun. This area is in a good dark spot for nighttime star gazing - In fact, I came here to execute a lengthy photo project starring, well... the stars. "Magic Mountain" and the other images captured that night featured enhanced star trail captures.

If successful, I had been exploring and developing complex processing methods to bring star trail images to a new visual and artistic level. "Magic Mountain" is formed from over 700 twenty-second exposures, five different programs (some taking hours for just one adjustment), and over a month to plan/develop and a couple of weeks to process and refine the resulting photograph.

The accentuated vibrant circles and arcs mostly come from the stars' subtle colors (raw images captured and pre-processed with that in mind), wispy travelling clouds over the night and sky color from approaching dawn, horizon lights and air quality. Too many clouds, however, can ruin the entire night. But not tonight! After the camera clicked away all night, I waited patiently but apprehensively as I travelled back to the studio. I hoped all the images from the exhausted batteries, sensors, and cards gathered enough ancient starlight to compose epic astrophotography images.