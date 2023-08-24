    Search
    Columbia Gorge, Oregon, USA

    By Robert Gottlieb

    I usually carry a dedicated infrared camera as a backup if I have room in my pack.

    My brother and I had just finished photographing a waterfall about a mile and a half south of the Columbia River Highway in northern Oregon. On our way back to the car, we passed by a stream a short distance from the main trail.

    I could immediately see how well this would look in infrared: Large moss-covered rocks decorated each side of the brook, and with a long exposure, a trail of frothy water travelling downstream would complement it all beautifully. I used the log adorned with leaves at the top to provide a natural frame for the picture.

    I like to do as much work as possible in-camera; however, I have toned this photograph in selenium and sepia, but I'm happiest with the one here.

