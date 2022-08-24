Orsta, Ivar Aasen, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

We were travelling with a travel office and a group of people to Norway and we spent the night in the town of Ostra, where we arrived the previous night from when this photograph was made. We had taken a stroll by the port of the town which was on the side of a fjiord the previous night but, then, I had only my mobile phone with me. Besides this the weather was cloudy and misty and was getting kind of late but, I saw the potential of the place urging for a vista! The next morning we set up early, before breakfast, to cherish the view in better lighting. We were lucky and the sun burst through some clouds offering this wonderful vista. I shot a lot of photos of the place but this one in panoramic mode, which fitted the scene perfectly (set automatically by the camera functions) was my favourite one and here we go.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now