Argyle Head, Yarmouth County, Nova Scotia, Canada

Its late spring, the quintessential Lupins, a medium-sized flower that grows in a spike formation that this area is known for, has yet to bloom, but I did a recon hike to see where they will be most plentiful and work out possible compositions when that time came. As luck would have it though, the apple blossoms were in full bloom.

It had been a bumper year in Nova Scotia for flowers of all kinds to bloom. Good amounts of rain and relatively calm winds ensured that the apple trees had retained their blossoms. This old apple tree, not part of an official orchard but rather what has been left from an old homestead was in full bloom on its foggy but calm day.

I was drawn to the textures of the blossoms against the textures of the newly formed leaves of the underlying brush. A serendipitous encounter while walking on an abandoned railway line looking for something completely different yielded this shot. It just goes to show that there is beauty in your own backyard if you just go out, take your time, be in the moment and open your mind to unforeseen possibilities.

