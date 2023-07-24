Sun Star, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

In mid-July 2023, I set out to capture a sunset not far from home. I headed to a boulevard that follows the Des-Prairies River (4 km from home). I was looking for a viewpoint that would avoid the usual city distractions. When I saw an opening in the bushes, I parked the car on the side of the road. I remembered a previous image taken with my Leica DG lens with a small aperture (F22) published in my LPM portfolio.

So, I installed the lens, set the aperture to F22, removed the lens filter and approached the river.

I waited 20 minutes to let the sun go lower. I did not need a long exposure, so I didn't use my tripod. As always, I performed an ETTR (Expose to the right). For the first time, even if I saw a little bit of red on the histogram, I overexposed by a full stop to ensure that I would see the beautiful details and colors of the bush to the left of the composition. The red portion of the histogram reflects the sun and its rays that contain no details. After this magical moment, I scouted the immediate region to identify potential locations for future landscape images.

