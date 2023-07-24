Near Lyabguida, More om Romsdal, Norway

We were travelling by car between the towns of Balestrand and Alesund in the fjords of Norway and approaching the town of Liabygda, on a relatively narrow 2-lane mountain road with beautiful scenery overlooking the fjord on the left-hand side, but no place to stop and enjoy it.

Then there was a small place to park and enjoy the scenery, so we stopped, and I took 3 photos, two looking towards Liabygda and one looking directly across the fjord where blue is the dominating colour. Still, one can see the rugged landscape and coastline of that part of Norway.

