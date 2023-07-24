Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, Gujrat, India

This is a large ecosystem comprising lakes and marshes. This supports a variety of species of birds, including some migratory birds from as far as Siberia. This was shot on a marshland late in the evening. What is interesting about the experience is the gradual change of light and colour, starting from close to sunset and all the way to dusk. We rented a row boat with a person acting as a guide and driver of the boat. At times it was hard to keep the camera steady while taking the pictures.

