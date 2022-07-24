Nidri Lagoon, Lefkada, Greece

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The harbour of Nidri lies on the East coast of the island of Lefkas in the Ionian Sea of Greece, at the entrance to the large gulf known as Vlikho Bay. The area is well known as it looks towards the island of Skorpios, the private island of the late Greek shipping billionaire Aristotle Onassis.

Nidri is a popular and crowded summer resort and in July and August is heaving with scores of tripper boats, yachts, water ski boats and ferries churning up the waters.

With my gear I walked further west, deeper into the bay in the direction of the town of Vlikho. As it was before sunrise most of the sailing crew were not awake and there were no disturbance of the water. I could see a soft orange glow on the eastern horizon. I positioned myself on the edge of the water looking towards the two yachts at the entrance of the bay. This was to avoid the many other yachts anchored in the bay behind me.

With a few test shots to determine the correct exposure, With a polarizer and a 6 stop ND filter attached I experimented with the exposure time. There was a slight wind blowing across the bay which meant the yachts were moving and limited the exposure time. The 4 second exposure gave me the best result without blurring the yachts and some texture on the water without smoothing it out completely.

Dimitri Vasileiou

