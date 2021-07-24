Under the Jetty, Castellon, Spain

Picture Story

It was a blissful early July morning in 2021 under a jetty somewhere in the province of Castellon, Spain. About a twenty minute drive from my summer home through rice fields and marshland, I arrived at this spot a few minutes after five in hopes to catch an interesting twilight scene before sunrise.

The sea brought in waves gently and the hidden sun painted the horizon in a dim gold. As I set up my tripod and camera I could sense that, this time around, conditions would be optimal.

I had been out to this location on several occasions, and this was indeed the most defining. Though I was expecting to get a dissipated summer mist covering or smoothing out the horizon, I got a sky of a fair tinted gold instead.

The jetty is a long leadway to a viewpoint which has been closed now for some years. Just as well, access to underneath the jetty is very frequently closed. This location is one of my favorites in the area, and although the Mediterranean twilight is very colourful in the summer time, the winter and spring seasons frequently bring in mist.

The sun rises left to the jetty, and if you are lucky and there are clouds to cover the first rays of light on the horizon, then it well be worth getting your camera in action. If the winter or spring evening twilight is misty or slightly cloudy at this location, you get what the local people call the sky "cielo malvarrosa", a "hollyhock coloured sky".

