Eastbourne Sunrise, East Sussex, England

I have not had too many opportunities to capture the sunrise on the beach this year so far. The weather and covid have combined to restrict us all.

The other day, I had the chance, clear weather was predicted for the next morning, and I decided to grab it. I set my alarm clock for 3:45 am so as to be up in plenty of time to get to the beach for sunrise around 5 am. I knew that low tide was around this time and would uncover the sandy beach and the remains of the old groynes. When the alarm woke me, I peered out the window. The sky was clear and in the east over there was a slight warm glow in the dark blue sky. Just what I was hoping for.

On arrival at the beach, the tide was out as expected and there was a gentle onshore breeze. I made my way down to the shoreline. The receding tide had left shallow pools of seawater in the sand that were reflecting the golden glow on the horizon. I walked east along the shoreline towards the glow on the horizon. At one point the sea had created a pool at the base of one old groyne and which was reflecting the sky, I decided to set up the camera and tripod. I used a Canon R5 and my EF 11-24mm f/4L super wide-angle zoom lens. Now I mostly carry just 2 lenses for a quick trip to the beach the EF 11-24mm f/4 and an RF 24-105mm f/L USM. Between the 2 lenses, I am able to handle most situations.

One of the unexpected advantages of using EF lenses on the new mirrorless camera is the EF to RF Mount adapter with drop-variable ND filter this allowed me to set the iso, shutter speed and aperture I wanted by adjusting the variable ND filter.

I composed the image I wanted using the shoreline, beach, horizon and sky to draw attention to where the sun had just broken the horizon.

