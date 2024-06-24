Lone Cottonwood Tree, Palouse, Washington, USA

This image captures a lone cottonwood tree in the Palouse region of Washington state, an area renowned for its rolling hills of wheat and solitary trees.

Tragically, this tree no longer stands; less than a year after this photograph was taken, it had fallen, been chopped up, and burned. I returned to this tree after initially seeing it during the day, positioning the setting sun perfectly under its arching branch to create a stunning sun-star effect.

I was unsure that the image would come together given the clouded sky, but at the last second, the sun dropped below the cloud deck and above the horizon line. Additionally, the warm glow beautifully backlights the wheat in the foreground, adding a magical quality to the scene.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now