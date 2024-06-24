Lake Mungo National Park, New South Wales, Australia

Although it appears to spring from the dusty red mud 'tower,' this tree is actually several meters behind. I framed the shot to give the appearance of combining the two. This red mud tower is a remnant of the ancient Gol gol layer, a mud layer put down over 100,000 years ago, whereas the tree is firmly rooted to the most recent mud layer. This area is part of the ancient Willandra Lakes and the Lake Mungo National Park and was formed over many thousands of years as the lake dried and re-filled. This image looks southeast just before sunset, with the golden light enhancing the colours of both the land and sky.

It's an area I return to regularly in the winter months as there is always a new angle to focus on. The eroded mud layers set amidst the sand lunette of this ancient lake ( which dried up about 18,000 years ago) offer a never-ending source of inspiration to the observant photographer. It is not a spectacular location, much of it being a flat saltbush country. Still, the lunette, with its very ancient history of human habitation extending back to about 50,000+ years, provides the area with a spiritual dimension that few landscapes can match.

Keeping your gear free of dust and sand is of paramount importance; hence, regular cleaning is a constant while out here. Early mornings and evenings often still provide perfect photo opportunities, while late mornings can experience high winds, dust, and extreme heat in the summer season.

