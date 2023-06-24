Waddi Rum Desert, Jordan

The photograph was taken in the wadi rum desert in Jordan near an ancient settlement known for ancient rock inscriptions. Those portrayed in silhouette are the only two trees I saw in wadi rum, where the vegetation is almost non-existent.

The contrast between the shaded trees and the mountains illuminated by the desert seemed very suggestive. Unfortunately, the mass tourism investment in Jordan is starting to disturb the splendour of the landscapes and silences of the Wadi Rum. However, the one portrayed is still an area little frequented by organized tours

