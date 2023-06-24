North Rim Grand Canyon, USA

I drove along the North Rim early on an August morning, going east from the North Rim Lodge. Quite windy. This tree, which is now gone, caught my interest in the parking area. I hurried to get the shot as I wanted the first real light of the morning. The conditions were quite windy, and I almost lost control of my tripod several times. Although this was not my primary target for the morning, I loved this little naked tree, and it had a metal print prominently displayed.

