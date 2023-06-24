New Smyrna, Florida, USA

On a cloudy and stormy day after celebrating a friend's parent's anniversary, we headed to the beach to catch the view. The dark blue clouds against the deep blue of the ocean water made for a beautiful image. The roaring waves' white foam helped create visual lines across the photograph. The dark mood and nautical shades of blue make the viewer feel as if they can almost smell the salt water, hear the crashing movement of the waves, and feel the wind against their face.

