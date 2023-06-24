    Search
    Fields of North Plains, Oregon, USA
    By Roger Davis

    Mid-day photography in the bright sun usually is not very interesting, but it allowed me to break out my Lensbaby pinhole optic to see what I could create. I wanted to find a location that would lend itself to this style of photography and create a sense of calm. Despite the bright lighting conditions, it was still tricky to compose the shot since the viewfinder was rendered unusable using the pinhole optic.

    I captured this ethereal scene of an Oregon grass field in late summer with Mt. Hood faintly visible in the background. Some heavy post-processing brought out the colors of the field and sky nicely and gave me the image I saw in my head.

