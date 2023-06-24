Fields of North Plains, Oregon, USA

Mid-day photography in the bright sun usually is not very interesting, but it allowed me to break out my Lensbaby pinhole optic to see what I could create. I wanted to find a location that would lend itself to this style of photography and create a sense of calm. Despite the bright lighting conditions, it was still tricky to compose the shot since the viewfinder was rendered unusable using the pinhole optic.

I captured this ethereal scene of an Oregon grass field in late summer with Mt. Hood faintly visible in the background. Some heavy post-processing brought out the colors of the field and sky nicely and gave me the image I saw in my head.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now