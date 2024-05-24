L’Argentiera, Alghero, Italy

On a very cloudy day, just before the rain scared us away, the black vulcanic stone appeared to me as the only static thing in all the bay, still for centuries, while the sea and the sky struck him with their fury.

The photo immediately seemed perfect to me in black and white, with the contrast between the light of the sky and the sea and the dark colour of the rock. Furthermore, the veins of the rock looked like waves frozen; who knows when they were in their movement, while the waves of the sea were calmed by the long exposure chosen for the image. In short, it is a photo that contrasts the central point of a minimal composition.

