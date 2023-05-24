Summer Lake Hot Springs, Paisley, Oregon, USA

I camped out the night at Summer Lake Hot Springs with the intention of getting sunset and sunrise photos. As the sun set, the sky lit up in the distance. This was ideal because it allowed me to take photos from a better vantage point that was not from inside my car. After about 90 minutes, the storm closed in, and I retreated to my car, waiting until it passed so I could crawl into my tent. I liked this photo better than any sunset or sunrise photos I took on this trip.

