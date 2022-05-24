Fort Morgan, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This bridge, built in 1922 sits along Highway 52 in Fort Morgan, Colorado. It is not only an attractive architectural feat but it is also over a hundred years old. It has survived multiple major floods with little damage, it still delights locals and passers by alike. It was added to the national registry of historical places in 1984. It is considered the gateway to Fort Morgan as it sits just north of the town on the Main Street. Growing up in the town it served as a great place to gather and make memories, from jumping off of it into the river below for a summer time cool down to walking along it with visiting family after a picnic in the nearby park, seeing this bridge always gives a sense of nostalgia. It feels like coming home.

