Forradalen, Stjordal Municipality, Trondelag County, Norway

The landscape in Forradalen are dominated by the river Forra and deep forest with thousands of spruce trees. In this woods the forest floor are covered with intense green and lush ferns. They grow up in the late may and in the beginning of june. The ferns are most delightful in may then they are in their tender youth. The picture was taken a summer evening the sun shone on the vegetation just before it climbed under the wooden hillside. The motive was captured just a few meter from the road who runs along the river Forra. I used a normal lense to catch the surrounding trees in this spot. The valley of Forradalen lays in Stjørdal municipality in the county of Trøndelag in the middle of Norway. The forest floor appears with beautiful light green colours in the late spring, especially from the ferns. But you will also find a lot of Anemone nemorosa who cover the floor as a carpet. This plant got lovely white flowers which lighten up the dark wood. But it is the ferns that impress me the most with their lushness. You will find several kinds of ferns, but it is the Matteuccia strutheopteris who is most common in the woods of Forrdalen.

Ferns appears regular all over the world. There is almost 9000 species all over the planet. In Norway we got 45 species and they grow the long way up to Finnmark in the northern part of Norway, far above the polar circle. Ferns reproduce themselves with spores, not seed. The Matteuccia strutheopteris can be used in cooking, as a matter of fact. This particularly fern should be harvest in the late spring then they are at their best. The Matteuccia can also be frozen for cooking later on. Ferns in Norway are most common in spruce forest, but in tropical areas you will find them in warm and moistening jungles. Ferns does not blossom like many other plants. They are one of the oldest plant on earth. There was ferns long before the dinosaurs ruled the planet. Many

