The Needle, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Just between the winter storms of 2020, Ciara and Dennis, me and a friend went to the Isle of Skye for a week entirely focused on landscape photography. During this week, the stormy weather presented us with some very challenging but also rewarding circumstances for photography. Looking outside to check the weather was pretty much useless, as it was raining most of the time heavily and often accompanied by some severe hailstorms. So, every day it was just a matter of taking it all in and hoping the weather would change 180 degrees for a moment.

This morning we went up to the Quiraing very early, so we had to use our headlamps to be able to see where we were going. Our goal was to get to a good vantage point above the Needle before the sun came up. We set up our cameras and composed some pictures when we arrived at our desired destination. Shortly after, the stormy morning treated us with a nice hailstorm we had to endure, but at the same time, it gave us an extra element in the foreground of the composition.

Everything was covered in clouds, and then the magic happened. As soon as the sun was above the horizon, it started to shine through the low clouds and gave some awesome light on the rock formations in the background. This moment was so beautiful it made us both a bit emotional. We felt blessed to witness this light show and capture it with our cameras because it was over in a matter of seconds.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

