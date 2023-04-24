Peter Iredale Wreck, Astoria, Oregon, USA

The wreck of the Peter Iredale near the town of Astoria is sought out by photographers. Unfortunately, every year there is less and less of the wreck to capture. The angle on the wreck is key. If you are too close, it looks like a wall with holes in it. If you are north of the wreck, you can not make out the bow of the old ship.

I also find that the best time to photograph this location is during a low or minus tide at sunset. When this is accomplished, the reflections in the damp sand make all the difference in the world. One can only imagine the crew's reaction as she ran aground near the Columbia River.

