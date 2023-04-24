Lumberjack’s Candle Bridge, Rovaniemi, Lapland, Finland

The Lumberjack Candle Bridge crosses over the Kemijoki River in Rovaniemi, Finland, deep in Lapland country.

I visited in December when the weather was quite cold and foreboding. This morning shot was taken as the mist rose off the river creating lovely shadows and reflections.

The bridge got its name from the tops of the two columns where a lighting solution resembles the lumberjack’s candle, a log cut in two with a fire in between. These lights become beacons, especially in the dull weather of winter.

