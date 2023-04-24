Holywell Bay Sunset, Cornwall, England

The weather in Cornwall had been poor, with very high winds making it very unpleasant to be out on this exposed beach. However, that evening the wind had dropped, and clouds started to build.

Low tide at sunset allowed the stream running across the sand to create very pleasing patterns. It was 21:15, and I was about to head back when the sky suddenly darkened as an approaching storm swiftly headed inland.

I had time to take just a few pictures before the storm hit with a vengeance, severely testing Olympus's claim of weather sealing.

