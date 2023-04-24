Goshen Lightning Storm, CT, USA

During a photography outing intended to focus on and capture meteors from the Perseid meteor shower, we were granted an amazing and utterly unexpected lightning show.

This is a composite image of thirteen stacked images to visualize a fraction of the incredible lightning bolts released by the storm. The lightning also enhanced and exposed the amazing cloud structure of the thunderstorm. This storm is still one of the most powerful and awe-inspiring acts of nature I have had the privilege of experiencing and capturing.

