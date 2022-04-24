    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Ramberg, Flakstad, Lofoten, Norway

    By Frank Hoogeboom

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    I went on a photography trip to Norway's Lofoten islands and during that week I passed this well known and often photographed hut several times without bothering to stop and make some exposures of it. Near the end of my week there, it started to bother me to head home again without taking the effort to make my own kind of image of this hut, especially while I was so close anyway.

    One morning I ventured out to shoot the hut from various angles and I was surprised by a sudden snow storm that led to a white out. This exactly enabled me to produce the high key version of this image I was looking for and had in my mind that morning. Saved by the weather.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®