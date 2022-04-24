Ramberg, Flakstad, Lofoten, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I went on a photography trip to Norway's Lofoten islands and during that week I passed this well known and often photographed hut several times without bothering to stop and make some exposures of it. Near the end of my week there, it started to bother me to head home again without taking the effort to make my own kind of image of this hut, especially while I was so close anyway.

One morning I ventured out to shoot the hut from various angles and I was surprised by a sudden snow storm that led to a white out. This exactly enabled me to produce the high key version of this image I was looking for and had in my mind that morning. Saved by the weather.

