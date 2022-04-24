Foret De La Corbiere, Chateaubourg, Bretagne, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photo was taken in January 2022, in the forest of "La Corbière" near Châteaubourg in Brittany, France.

It's one of the many woods/forests we have close to Rennes, my home town. It's one of my favourite for many reasons: less than 30mn drive, a car park, plenty of different kind of tree, clearings and a pond.

It was shot at 100mm at f/11, with a polariser on, hence the 1,3s. I wanted to keep enough depth of field for the trees in the foreground but not too much in order to keep the background slightly out of focus. The fog did the rest

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

