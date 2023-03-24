Glacier National Park Storm, Montana, USA

A mid-September storm slowly cleared from Glacier National Park in Montana. Unfortunately, the road over Logan Pass from the east side of the park to the west side was closed due to a snowstorm higher up, so I stayed on the east side of the park where I was camped.

As the storm clouds gradually lifted, I watched clouds swirl over mountain ridges on the east side. I captured this image using a long lens as clouds flowed up one side of this ridge and down the other.

