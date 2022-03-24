St Mary Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Wild Goose Island sits in the middle of St. Mary Lake within Glacier National Park in Montana. At under 5,000 feet in size and standing only 14 feet above the water's surface, it is dwarfed in comparison to the surrounding mountains towering over the pristine waters. The island gets its name from Native American history. A couple from rival tribes fell in love, they fled to the island to escape to safety. They transformed into geese so they could stay together forever. When their tribes searched the island, they only found a pair of geese. Giving this island its unique name. The beauty of the area and the mystique of the island draw visitors from all over to this incredible park.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now