Great Mewstone, Wembury, Devon, England

I have taken so many shots over the years of the Great Mewstone which stands approximately 1 mile from Wembury beach in Devon, UK. I’ve used various lenses but my favourite is a very wide angle where you can get foreground interest and depth to an image.

I like to experiment with shutter speeds for different water movement effects. This is when I need a selection of ND filters at hand which I prefer to keep in an accessible pouch and wear it around my waist. At 17mm focal length it makes the island look so small and miles away, dwarfed by a huge dramatic sky.

I loved the way the waves were continuously flowing through the rocks. I used a 0.9 (3 stop) hard graduated filter to balance out the exposure and enhance the sea movement. The water looked silky with a 0.4 second shutter speed which resulted in a dynamic foreground almost matching the moody sky. The tripod legs were underwater with the camera set quite close to the splashes from the waves. Timing, when you take the shot, is very important otherwise you can capture a chaotic scene.

I use multi burst which can soon fill up the 16GB memory card quite quickly but it does give you more options of images to choose from later. After a wet seascape session the tripod is always washed and dried. The camera, lens and filters are wiped clean, batteries charged and ready to go for the next shoot.

