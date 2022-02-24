Summit of Mt Bachelor, Near Bend, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My wife and I recently traveled to Oregon to ski at Mt. Bachelor, a volcanic peak in the Cascade Mountains of the Pacific Northwest. The ski area includes a lift to and trails from the summit, above the tree line, and 360 degrees around the mountain.

I had bought the Canon 16mm f/2.8 lens specifically to have a very compact lens that would allow me to ski comfortably with my camera, which I held under my ski jacket with a Cotton Carrier harness. This arrangement allowed me to quickly access the camera and take pictures whenever I passed a nice shot while skiing this very large and beautiful ski area. This shot was taken from the summit, looking over the valley to the South.

As you can see, we were above the clouds that shrouded the valley, and enjoyed beautiful blue, sunny skies at the top of the mountain. I chose a small aperture, f/22, to achieve the sunburst, and used a circular polarizing filter to show the details of the snow and ice more clearly. We only made three runs from the summit, as the snow was better lower on the mountain, but we certainly enjoyed the view from the top!

