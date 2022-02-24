Skogafoss, Skogar, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Skogafoss needs little introduction. A beautiful waterfall about 60 meters tall and 25 meters wide, it falls onto a flat plain, making it easily accessible. The Skogar River is relatively wide and shallow, so you can plant your tripod in it for a perspective you wouldn’t try at, say, Dettifoss! Unfortunately for photographers or those just seeking solitude in nature, it receives car and busloads of visitors because of its proximity to the Ring Road, not to mention a large campground next to the parking area.

In summer, this isn’t too much of a problem if you are up at dawn (3-4:00 in July). When I was there in summer, everyone was fast asleep in tents until the sun rose above the cliffs. In winter, it is the opposite. By sunrise (9-10:00 in February), there are plenty of people taking selfies and posing for their Instagram moments. I quickly gave up on getting an instance with no one in front of the falls and took a seven shot sequence over the course of several minutes. In the past, I would have loaded them into Photoshop, each with a layer mask and removed most, if not all of the figures in the frame. Now I use Affinity Photo, and the process is automated. I’m pretty sure the same is possible with Photoshop. One of the side benefits of this process is the blurring of flowing water without resorting to ND filters, so I also use it when photographing woodland streams.

When you visit Skogafoss, take the time to hike to the top and then a mile or two upstream to several much wider falls. They are quite attractive and guaranteed to be without other people.

