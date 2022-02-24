Prandi Fountain, Prandi, Jarvamaa, Estonia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was able to visit this wonderful place three times during this winter. Actually the place is located just 15km from my childhood town. But now I live in the capital Tallinn and had to drive about 100 kilometers in the morning to get there. Previously every time when I visited, some new visions popped up in my head how to photograph the place. To this time a very accurate photo had formed in my mind that I would like to capture. The weather was also promising with clear sky.

In winter here it is so often cloudy that when you suddenly can see the sun and light, it is like a big win for photographers. I arrived early, about one hour before sunrise and took my time to get everything in place. First I had to walk about 200 meters in deep snow. Sometimes I thought that I would not mind if the road would be even longer, because it was just so amazing out there, wandering in winter wonderland. The magic that lies in this place is that it is a fountain and it doesn’t freeze in winter.

You can work with light, landscape reflections and even with fog. Finally when everything was set up I just had to wait. When the first light peaked and hit the landscape, it was just so amazing. Took photo after photo till the sight lasted and enjoyed every second of it. Another morning well spent and can’t wait to get back there next year. The photo is combined with six vertical shots and put together as panorama.

